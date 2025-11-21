Sabres Notes: Jason Zucker Returns, Zach Benson Close, Luukkonen Starts

The Buffalo Sabres will have one of their voluminous list of injured players back in the lineup on Friday, as Jason Zucker returns from an eight-game absence against the Chicago Blackhawks in the third game of a four-game homestand. The Sabres are facing a similar situation with their opposition, as the Hawks are coming off a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Seattle in the front-end of a back-to-back matchup at the United Center on Thursday in which Chicago led 2-0 after two periods and surrendered three third-period goals.

That was the same scenario they faced on Wednesday, as Calgary lost the previous night with starter Dustin Wolf in goal and went with backup Devin Cooley. Fatigue and goaltending did not seem to matter, as the Sabres allowed four third-period goals in a 6-2 loss. Buffalo will face backup Arvid Soderblom on Friday, and after starting Colten Ellis three straight, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will get his first start since November 13th.

Zucker took line rushes with Ryan McLeod and Jack Quinn at the club’s morning skate, which scrambled all the Sabres lines except the top unit of Josh Doan, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch. Jordan Greenway skated with Peyton Krebs and Beck Malenstyn, and Tyson Kozak played between Amerks call-ups Isak Rosen and Noah Ostlund.

The club may be getting another injured forward back soon, as head coach Lindy Ruff indicated that winger Zach Benson could return as soon as this weekend against Carolina. The injured forward has been out since October 30 with a lower-body injury, but took part in drills on Friday. Ruff considered the possibility of Benson returning against the Hawks, but opted to keep him out another game.

Mason Geersten, who was placed on waivers on thursday to make room for Zucker, was assigned to the AHL Rochester Americans.

