Sabres Notes: The “Goat Head” Jersey Returns; Key Bank Center Upgrades

The Buffalo Sabres last appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 1999 was when they wore their black, white, and red jersey. Over the last three seasons, in spite of returning to their traditional blue and gold uniforms with the buffalo and crossed swords emblem, the club has brought back the popular “goat head” jersey, and this season the club will be bringing it back again for a sizable chunk of their home schedule.

The Sabres will wear the goat 15 times at Key Bank Center this season, including seven “Throwback Thursday” games, with the first game being against their hated rival, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The full schedule is:

Friday, Oct. 24 vs. Toronto – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6 vs. St. Louis – 7 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Wednesday, Nov. 19 vs. Calgary – 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 28 vs. New Jersey – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia – 7:30 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Saturday, Dec. 27 vs. Boston – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. Anaheim – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 15 vs. Montreal – 7 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Los Angeles – 7 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Thursday, Feb. 5 vs. Pittsburgh – 7 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Sunday, March 8 vs. Tampa Bay – 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 vs. Washington – 7 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

Saturday, March 28 vs. Seattle – 5:30 p.m.

Monday, April 6 vs. Tampa Bay – 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 9 vs. Columbus – 7 p.m. (Throwback Thursday)

The club also announced a number of upgrades to improve the fan experience this season, including a revamped security system, easier-to-access concession market and a new cutting-edge sound system that “will improve your experience once you reach your seat’.

“Gathering and acting on fan feedback has been a top priority in our ongoing effort to improve the experience at KeyBank Center,” Sabres COO Pete Guelli said in a press release. “We have made investments to improve upon three recurring areas of feedback from our season ticket members – in-arena volume, security ingress, and concession offerings – and will continue to listen and explore ways to improve the fan experience.”

