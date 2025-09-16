Sabres Notes: Training Camp Roster Revealed, Five Players Sent To Junior

The Buffalo Sabres 2025-26 training camp will begin on Wednesday, with media availabilities for GM Kevyn Adams and head coach Lindy Ruff, and physicals for the players. On-ice work will commence on Thursday, in advance of the opening of their six-game exhibition schedule next Monday in Columbus. The club unveiled their roster for camp on Tuesday, consisting of 61 players.

The roster includes players on NHL deals, AHL contracts who played in the NHL, in the AHL for Rochester, or the ECHL for Jacksonville, as well as a number of unsigned prospects.

Forwards (32) - 6 Zach Benson, 59 Matteo Costantini, 15 Justin Danforth, 91 Josh Doan, 44 Josh Dunne, 45 Riley Fiddler-Schultz, 55 Mason Geertsen, 12 Jordan Greenway, 94 Konsta Helenius, 95 Jagger Joshua, 41 Tyler Kopff, 48 Tyson Kozak, 19 Peyton Krebs, 20 Jiri Kulich, 52 Trevor Kuntar, 13 Jake Leschyshyn, 29 Beck Malenstyn, 71 Ryan McLeod, 49 Carson Meyer, 54 Olivier Nadeau, 79 Viktor Neuchev, 9 Josh Norris, 86 Noah Ostlund, 22 Jack Quinn, 63 Isak Rosen, 81 Redmond Savage, 67 Graham Slaggert, 72 Tage Thompson,, 89 Alex Tuch, 92 Anton Wahlberg, 42 Brendan Warren, 17 Jason Zucker

Defensemen (21) - 93 David Bedkowski, 75 Isaac Belliveau, 43 Simon-Pier Brunet, 78 Jacob Bryson, 4 Bowen Byram, 26 Rasmus Dahlin, 36 Aidan Fulp, 33 Ryan Johnson, 28 Zac Jones, 8 Michael Kesselring, 76 Vsevolod Komarov, 46 Noah Laaouan, 37 Noah Laberge, 73 Zach Metsa, 57 Radim Mrtka, 74 Nikita Novikov, 25 Owen Power, 3 Jack Rathbone, 23 Mattias Samuelsson, 21 Conor Timmins, 56 Peter Tischke

Goaltenders (8) - 40 Alexandar Georgiev, 35 Ryerson Leenders, 50 Topias Leinonen, 27 Devon Levi, 1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, 34 Alex Lyon, 47 Samuel Meloche, 32 Scott Ratzlaff

The club also announced that four 2025 draft picks (fourth-rounder Matous Kucharcik, sixth-rounder Ashton Schultz, and seventh-rounders Melvin Novotny, and Ryan Rucinski) were sent back to their respective USHL clubs, while free agent defenseman Luke Dragusica was returned to the OHL’s Brampton Steelheads.

