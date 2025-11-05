Sabres Overtime Woes Continue In Loss To Mammoth

The Buffalo Sabres entered their match against the Utah Mammoth with a short-handed roster, as illnesses to winger Jason Zucker and center Jiri Kulich necessitated the recall of center Noah Ostlund. The 21-year-old Ostlund combined with countryman and Rochester linemate Isak Rosen for his first NHL goal in the third period, but the Sabres registered only an anemic 18 shots and lost 2-1 in overtime at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

Alex Lyon was the standout performer for Buffalo, stopping 33 shots and keeping the game scoreless through 40 minutes and allowing only Nick Schmaltz’s goal in regulation, but for the fifth straight contest, the Sabres went to extra time. In those five games, the club has lost four in overtime to Toronto, Columbus, Boston, and Utah, and won only against Washington in a shootout on Saturday. Clayton Keller’s game-winner extended the Sabres consecutive point streak to seven, but handed them their fourth loss in five games.

“(Lyon) played great. You need your goalie to play great. The number of bodies and pieces we had to move around, we needed our goalie to play well and he did that for us.” Ruff said after the game. “(Playing) three-on-three is about winning one-on-one battles. We had our chance, (Alex) Tuch went down, but our coverage wasn’t good enough, we lost coverage on the high cycle and let Keller in.”

In a tightly compacted Eastern Conference, the lost points early in the season have the Sabres outside of a playoff spot. Had they earned the extra point in half of their overtime losses, they would be in third place in the Atlantic Division. Instead, they are one point out of last place playing mostly on home ice the first five weeks of the season.

