Sabres Part Ways With Executive, Former NHLer Mair

Approximately one month after he was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated outside of Rochester, N.Y., Buffalo Sabres director of player development and former NHL player Adam Mair was no longer working for the team, the Sabres said Friday.

Mair had been on administrative leave from the Sabres after he was arrested Sept. 4. Mair was charged with violating "Leandra’s Law" -- a New York state initiative that toughens penalties for driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs with a passenger 15 years old or younger -- for having three juvenile passengers in his vehicle during the arrest.

Mair had been serving as Buffalo's director of player development since the 2021-22 season. Prior to that, he 46-year-old Canadian native was a development coach for the Sabres from 2015-20. He was also an assistant coach for the American League’s Rochester Americans in 2020-21.

In his playing days, Mair spent the majority of his NHL time with the Sabres. He also spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings and New Jersey Devils.