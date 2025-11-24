Sabres Place Goalie On Waivers For Contract Termination

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres have placed goaltender Alexandar Georgiev on waivers for the purpose of contract termination. Georgiev is also expected to join Spartak of the KHL.

Seeing the Sabres and Georgiev move on from one another is understandable. With the Sabres having Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis on the NHL roster, there was simply no room for Georgiev. This is especially so when noting that Georgiev was also behind Devon Levi on the depth chart.



Georgiev played in just two games this season with the Sabres' AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans, where he posted a 0-2-0 record, a .874 save percentage, and a .896 save percentage. This is after he had a 15-26-4 record, a .875 save percentage, and a 3.71 goals-against average in 49 games this past season split between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks.

Now, after a brief stay with the Sabres organization, Georgiev will be taking his talents to the KHL.