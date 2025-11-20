Sabres Place Tough Guy On Waivers

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Buffalo Sabres have placed Mason Geertsen on waivers.

Geertsen has appeared in five games this season with the Sabres, where he has recorded zero points, eight hits, 12 penalty minutes, and a minus-1 rating. This is the first time that he has played at the NHL level since the 2021-22 season when he was a member of the New Jersey Devils.

The Sabres signed Geertsen to a two-year contract this off-season. This was after he posted five assists, 77 penalty minutes, and a plus-3 rating in 31 games this past season with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Teams looking for more toughness could consider claiming Geersten off waivers. However, if he passes through waivers unclaimed, the Sabres will then be able to assign him to their AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans.