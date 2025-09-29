Sabres Place Two Players On Waivers

The Buffalo Sabres made a significant roster reduction after their fourth exhibition game on Saturday, sending a total of 24 players to their AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans, including 2021 first-rounder Isak Rosen, 2024 first-rounder Konsta Helenius, and goaltender Devon Levi. On Sunday, the club continued to diminish their roster, placing center Jake Leschyshyn and defenseman Zachary Jones on waivers for the purpose of sending them down to the American Hockey League.

Leschyshyn was a 2017 draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights and spent five seasons in the organization until he was claimed off of waivers by the NY Rangers in January, 2023. The 26-year-old center was spent the majority of his two-and-a-half seasons in the Rangers organization with the AHL’s Hartford Wolf Pack and in the summer he signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Sabres.

Jones, 24, was a third-round pick of the Rangers in 2019 who played two seasons with UMass Amherst before turning pro in 2021. The blueliner saw spot duty with New York over five seasons, compiling 28 points (4 goals, 24 assists) in 115 games, and did not receive a qualifying offer from the Rangers in June. The Sabres signed Jones to a one-year, two-way deal for $900,000 on the opening day of free agency.

The Sabres will be down to 30 players and will need to get down to 23 players before the start of the regular season on October 9. Currently on the roster are three goalies (Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Alexandar Georgiev), 2019 first-rounder Ryan Johnson, 2022 first-rounder Noah Ostlund, and 2025 top pick Radim Mrtka. Luukkonen is expected to play at least one of the final two preseason games against Pittsburgh, which will go a long way in determining whether the club will carry two or three goalies going into the season.

