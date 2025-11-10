Sabres Promising Prospect Is Impressing In AHL

Buffalo Sabres prospect Viktor Neuchev is an interesting youngster in their system. The 2022 third-round pick has shown signs of promise down in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rochester Americans since his arrival, and that has certainly been the case early on this season.

In 13 games this season with Rochester, Neuchev has posted four goals, five assists, nine points, and a plus-1 rating. Yet, what is more encouraging is that he is only heating up more as the season carries on.

Neuchev is undoubtedly feeling it offensively as of late, as he has recorded three goals and eight points in his last nine games alone. Seeing Neuchev put up offensive totals like this lately is certainly a good thing, and his goal from here will be to keep it going.

If Neuchev continues to make an impact offensively with the Amerks, it could very well get the young forward a chance on the Sabres' NHL roster later this season. We will need to wait and see what happens on that front, but there is no question that the young forward is performing well with Rochester lately.