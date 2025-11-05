Sabres Prospect Takes Advantage Of Big Opportunity

Ahead of their Nov. 5 contest against the Utah Mammoth, the Buffalo Sabres called up prospect Noah Ostlund to their NHL roster. With the Sabres having multiple forwards sidelined, Ostlund was immediately inserted into the Sabres' lineup against the Mammoth, and he took advantage of it.

With 12:10 left in the third period, Ostlund tied the game up at 1-1 by scoring his first career NHL goal. It was a nice one, too, as he fired a feed from Isak Rosen past Utah goalie Karel Vejmelka for the goal.

Before his goal against the Mammoth, Ostlund was held off the scoresheet in each of his four games this season with Buffalo. He also did not get on the scoresheet in his first eight career NHL games with Buffalo this past season. As a result, this was not only his first NHL goal but also his first NHL point.

Ostlund immediately scoring after getting called up to the Sabres' roster is certainly a good thing for the 2022 first-round pick. He stood out positively, and he will now be looking to continue with the Sabres from here. If he does, it should open the door for him to get more opportunities with the NHL club this season.