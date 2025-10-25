Sabres Reassign First-Round Pick To Junior Club

The Buffalo Sabres have made a notable roster move, as they have reassigned prospect defenseman Radim Mrtka to the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Mrtka started this season with the Sabres' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans. In four games with Rochester this campaign, the 6-foot-6 defenseman one assist, seven penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating.

Yet, Mrtka will now be looking to make an impact with Thunderbirds after being reassigned to them. In 43 games this past season with the WHL club, he posted three goals, 32 assists, 35 points, 46 penalty minutes, and a plus-10 rating.

Mrtka was selected by the Sabres with the ninth-overall pick of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. The young blueliner has the potential to become a key part of the Sabres' roster later down the road, so all eyes should be on him while he plays this season with the Thunderbirds.