Sabres Send First-Rounder To AHL, Call Up Defender

The Buffalo Sabres have made some roster moves ahead of their Dec. 8 contest against the Calgary Flames.

The Sabres announced that forward Noah Ostlund has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans. In addition, the Sabres shared that defenseman Zach Metsa has been called up to Buffalo's roster.

Ostlund has appeared in a career-high 20 games for the Sabres this season, where he has recorded three goals, three assists, six points, 12 blocks, and a plus-1 rating. This is after he had zero points in his first eight NHL games with the Sabres during this past season.

Ostlund will now be looking to make a big impact with Rochester after being sent back down. The 2022 first-round pick has played in six games this season with the Amerks, posting two goals, five assists, and seven points.

Metsa has played in his first four NHL games this season with the Sabres, where he has recorded zero points and a plus-3 rating. He has had a strong start to the year with Rochester, posting two goals, 11 assists, 13 points, and a plus-5 rating in 14 games.