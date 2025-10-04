Sabres Send Mrtka To Rochester Rather Than Back To Junior

After their 5-4 preseason finale overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, the Buffalo Sabres reduced their roster to 28 players by returning four players to the AHL Rochester Americans. 2025 first rounder Radim Mrtka, who did not play on Friday was sent to the Amerks instead of being returned back to the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League.

Blueliners Vsevolod Komarov and Zach Metsa were recalled during the week due to the club being short-handed on defense due to injuries to Mattias Samuelsson, Michael Kesselring, and Owen Power. The club also sent injured center Noah Ostlund down, who head coach Lindy Ruff indicated earlier in the week would be out week-to-week with an undisclosed injury.

The 18-year-old blueliner showed off his skating and physical attributes in four exhibition games, and seemed comfortable playing against professional competition over the last two weeks, but it is still a bit surprising that the Sabres chose to keep the big righty in the AHL, in spite of Amerks head coach Michael Leone hinting that it was possible during the Prospect Challenge last month. .

"I think he's in the same situation as (2024 first-rounder Konsta Helenius) was last year because I think he was signed and (is) eligible to play (in Rochester)," Leone said. "Whatever (Sabres management) chooses to do, we support, but I think it's more of a conversation of what is the best for him and his development going forward."

The option of playing in the AHL is due to Mrtka starting the season in Czechia and signing with Seattle, where he finished with 35 points (3 goals, 32 assists) in 43 games. The option of sending him back to the WHL to play against comparably aged competition is still open to the Sabres if Mrtka is not ready to play against older, stronger pros, but it appears GM Kevyn Adams and Sabres management believe he is up to the task.

