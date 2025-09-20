Sabres Send Trio Of Youngsters Back To Junior

The Buffalo Sabres will open their exhibition schedule on Monday in Columbus against the VLue Jackets at Nationwide Arena, but the club has already begun shrinking their training camp roster, with the demotion of defensemen David Bedkowski, Simon-Pier Brunet, and goalie Samuel Meloche back to their CHL clubs.

Bedkowski, 18, is being returned to the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack, where last season the 6’5”, 215 lb. defenseman had seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) and 73 penalty minutes in 35 games. Brunet played four seasons for the QMJHL’s Drummondville Voltigeurs, and posted a career-high 32 points (8 goals, 24 assists) in 60 games, The 19-year-old was traded over the summer to Victoriaville, with whom he registered his first point of the season in a 5-4 victory over Shawinigan on Thursday night.

Meloche was drafted in the fourth round by the Sabres in 2025, after posting a 30-14-6 record, 2.90 GAA, and .900 save % in 51 games with Rouyn-Noranda last season. The 18-year-old opened his 2025-26 season on Friday, allowing six goals on 35 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to Blainville-Boisbriand.

Buffalo will scrimmage on Saturday and have a day off on Sunday, before back-to-back games against the Blue Jackets on Monday and Tuesday, after which it is to be expected that they will significantly pair down their roster. Winger Alex Tuch has not taken part in any workouts the first two days of camp, but he is not expected to miss any significant time.

