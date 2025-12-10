Sabres Sign Gritty Forward To NHL Contract

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that they have signed forward Trevor Kuntar to a one-year, two-way NHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season.

Kuntar signed an AHL deal with the Sabres' AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans, back in July. Clearly, he has impressed the Sabres with his play in Rochester, as he has now earned this new NHL contract.

Kuntar has certainly been making an impact with Rochester so far this season. In 24 games on the year with the AHL squad, he has recorded nine goals, four assists, 13 points, and 43 penalty minutes. This is after he posted three goals and 12 points in 54 games this past season with the Providence Bruins.

Kuntar was selected by the Boston Bruins with the 89th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He has yet to make his NHL debut, but he has a good amount of AHL experience. In 148 career AHL games over three seasons split between Providence and Rochester, he has posted 22 goals, 23 assists, 45 points, and 232 penalty minutes.