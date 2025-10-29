Sabres Surrender Late Lead For Second Straight OT Loss

The Buffalo Sabres return home against the Columbus Blue Jackets was an almost carbon copy to their performance in Toronto on Saturday, as the Sabres were the better of the two teams for most of the game, but surrendered a 3-2 lead late in the third period, and had the better chances to win in overtime before losing 4-3 on a Miles Wood goal.

Josh Doan and Ryan McLeod erased an early Columbus lead in the second period, but Zach Werenski tied the game late in the second on a controversial power play goal after a questionable interference call to AlexTuch. Josh Dunne responded early in the third with his first NHL goal, but Wood – the Buffalo-born son of former Sabre Randy Wood – tallied the tying and game-winning goal to hand the Sabres their second straight loss.

Although the Sabres have earned points in six of their last seven games, the losses to the Leafs and Blue Jackets were examples similar to last season where the club lost a valuable point that down the road could make a big difference in the final standings.

“I said (on Tuesday) morning, we knew this was going to be a hard game, so we were a little disappointed we only got a point,” Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after the game. “You know that once you get (a chance in OT), there probably getting one the other way.”

The game marked the Sabres debut of defenseman Michael Kesselring. The big righty played 17:58 in the game playing alongside Bowen Byram and was +1 on the night. After the game, Ruff said he was pleased overall with the blueliner’s initial effort.

“I liked his game, I thought he started a little bit slow, but he got his legs moving, moved the puck well and (made) breakout passes.” Ruff said.

