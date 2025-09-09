Sabres Unveil 2025 Prospects Challenge Roster

The Buffalo Sabres unveiled the roster for the 2025 Prospects Challenge at LECOM HarborCenter later this week. The Sabres are slated to play three times during the five-day event, against the New Jersey Devils prospects at 7 pm on Friday, the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 pm on Saturday, and the Pittsburgh Penguins next Monday at Noon.

The roster of 26 players consists of 14 forwards, eight defensemen, and four goaltenders, and includes 21 Buffalo draftees, including first-rounders Isak Rosen, Noah Ostlund, Konsta Helenius, and 2025 top pick Radim Mrtka. Rosen and Ostlund are the only players on the roster who saw NHL time last season.

10 players (forwards Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Helenius, Tyler Kopff, Olivier Nadeau, Viktor Neuchev, Ostlund, Rosen, and Anton Wahlberg, defensemen Vesvolod Komarov, and Nikita Novikov) were on the Rochester Americans roster last season. Forwards Matteo Costantini and Redmond Savage are signed to AHL deals, and 18-year-old undrafted blueliner Luka Dragusica is the only free agent invitee.

The weekend games will be the fans first opportunity to see Mrtka (selected ninth overall at the 2025 Draft last June) in action. Many of the players participating this weekend saw extended action during the exhibition schedule last September, as the Sabres' NHL roster headed to Europe to open the season in the NHL Global Series. With Sabres regulars needing taking up spots during the six preseason games, the opportunity to make an impression will not be as great.

