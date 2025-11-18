This Buffalo Sabres Move Is Looking Great

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Buffalo Sabres claimed goaltender Colten Ellis off of waivers from the St. Louis Blues. This was after the 25-year-old netminder posted a 22-14-3 record, a .922 save percentage, a 2.63 goals-against average, and three shutouts with the Blues' American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, this past season.

The decision to claim Ellis off of waivers is already looking like a great move by the Sabres, as the 2019 third-round pick is making an impact early on for Buffalo.

In four appearances so far this season with the Sabres, Ellis has recorded a 3-1-0 record, a .914 save percentage, and a 2.76 goals-against average. This included him stopping 32 out of 33 shots he faced against the Edmonton Oilers in his most recent appearance on Nov. 17, which equates to a .970 save percentage.

If Ellis can continue to play this well for the Sabres as the season rolls on, the Sabres' decision to bring him in will only keep looking better. It will be fascinating to see how he builds on his strong start to his Sabres tenure, but right now, he is certainly impressing as a waiver wire pickup.