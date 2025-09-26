Tuch, Sabres Not Close In Contract Talks

Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams indicated at the opening of training camp earlier this month that one of his top priorities was to work on a new contract for with winger Alex Tuch. The 29-year-old became eligible for an extension on July 1, but according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the Sabres and Tuch’s representatives are far apart on the terms of a new deal.

"Alex has been told very clearly by myself and the organization and how important he is to us. We want him here long term. The good news is that he's said the exact same thing about being here. He wants to be here. He's made it clear to me and to us, and we've had good, productive conversations with the Bartlett system." Adams said. "These things take time. We're gonna we're gonna work through it."

LeBrun reports that so far the two sides aren’t in the same ballpark, that a deal is not imminent, and that there Tuch is one of a number of players in a staring contest with their repspective NHL clubs who are entering the final year of their contracts, like Connor McDavid, Kirill Kaprizov, Kyle Connor, former Sabre Jack Eichel (who Tuch was traded for), and Adrian Kempe.

"There's a number of players in the league right now in similar status, meaning a year left on their contract (and) free agency around the corner, if they chose to go that route. I don't think it's by accident that you haven't seen a lot of extensions coming through, especially with some really high profile players. I think it's just the nature of the players trying to figure out where the market is and where it's headed, the teams trying to understand exactly where they can go and from a cap perspective and manage it."

The report believes that the Sabres winger is looking for something in excess of $10 million per season with the salary cap going up significantly. Buffalo is not in a position to wait and see on Tuch and may be relying too much on the winger’s desire to remain in Western New York as leverage on a new contract, but they do have until next July to reach an agreement.

