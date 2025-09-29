Value In Former Sabres Shows Buffalo Has Talent -- But So Far, The Mix Has Always Been Wrong

Believe it or not, the Buffalo Sabres and their players are not inherently terrible. Sure, there are Buffalo players you may believe to be flawed, and sure, the Sabres have been consistently sub-par for the past 14 seasons -- none of which have ended with Stanley Cup playoff games being played in Western New York. But if you look at some of Buffalo's former players, you see that they have some value across the league, even though they have a stint with the Sabres on their resume.

One former Sabre who was prominent this week was former Buffalo goalie James Reimer, who agreed to a professional tryout contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. It's true Reimer would at best be Toronto's third goalie, but with the absence of veteran Joseph Woll, Reimer could become the Leafs' No. 2 option. And given that Reimer had won the Sabres' starting job at the end of this past season, you know Toronto management had to be convinced Reimer had something left to extend him this olive branch.

Meanwhile, former Buffalo winger J.J. Peterka obviously had value to other teams. The Utah Mammoth gave up a lot of trade capital to acquire Peterka this summer, but he enters the season as Utah's top left winger on a Mammoth team that many believe will take a major step forward this season. So the Sabres haven't been bereft of talent.

The problem here is clearly the chemistry and depth for Buffalo, and Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is tasked with changing the mix for his team. If he can't do that, Buffalo's streak of seasons without a playoff appearance will extend to an even more-painful 15 years.

This is also why the pressure is squarely on Sabres coach Lindy Ruff right now. No one can take away from Ruff's longevity as an NHL bench boss. He's had some serious success over the years, but nothing short of a playoff berth will save Ruff's job this year, and so he's going to have to do what all great coaches learn to do -- namely, adapt their approach to how they do business.

This Season Could Be Final Kick At Can For Sabres Coach Ruff, GM Adams

The Buffalo Sabres' 2025-26 season is about as high-stakes as it gets. The Sabres will be aiming to end the organization's 14-year drought on the Stanley Cup playoff front. And while certain players will not be long for Buffalo if the Sabres fail to make it into the post-season this year, the reality is the Sabres' most prominent coaching and management members -- coach Lindy Ruff and GM Kevyn Adams -- could be getting their final kick at the can in their jobs -- at least, at the NHL level.

That doesn't necessarily mean coaches have to be drastically different in how they approach their duties, but it does mean being flexible and learning how to modify their performance to suit the needs of the players they're responsible for.

So we're not going to tell you the Sabres were 100 percent wrong to keep most of their team together this summer. That may prove to be demonstrably true, but teams have tweaked their lineup from a losing bunch one year to a playoff team the next. Adams is betting on his core, and that could ultimately be the best decision he's made in the role.

Seeing players like Peterka and Reimer be potentially big parts of a winning team should reassure Sabres fans the team isn't comically inept when it comes to identifying NHL-level talent. But the fact that many former Sabres have found success elsewhere is in its own way an indictment of Buffalo management, past and present. That's what has to change above all else.

Sabres Will Start This Season As Playoff Underdogs -- But Here's Why That Could Be Good For Them

The Buffalo Sabres are going to have a tough time contending for a Stanley Cup wild card position this year. But when this writer submitted his pre-season predictions for the Atlantic Division , he had the Sabres in…sixth place in the Atlantic, ahead of only the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings . And while it pains us to predict more misery ahead for long-suffering Sabres fans, we wouldn’t be telling it like it is if we told you Buffalo wasn’t going to be picked as a playoff team by most pundits. They won’t be.

This organization has to figure out a way to get its ducks in a row and come up with a legitimate playoff team. Because if they can't do that this year, there will be a new management group with the same goal next summer.

And Sabres fans will be all the more livid that this franchise just can't get it right.