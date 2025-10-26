Benson Was A Gift For The Sabres At The 2023 Draft

At the 2023 Draft in Nashville, the top four players selected (Connor Bedard, Leo Carlsson, Adam Fantilli, Will Smith) have all been successful early in their careers, as has seventh overall pick Matvei Michkov, but the seven other picks before the Buffalo Sabres chose Zach Benson 13th overall have played just 29 NHL games.

The believe at the time was that Buffalo was fortunate that Benson was their with their pick, but there has been some criticism whether keeping the talented winger in the NHL as an 18 and 19 year old was the right path for his development. That criticism is dissipating, as the 20-year-old is second in team scoring with seven points, and is playing on the top line and first power play.

Here is a quick update of some of the other players selected by the Sabres in 2023:

Anton Wahlberg – C – 39th overall

The 20-year-old came to North America to play with Rochester at the end of the 2024 season and played in the Calder Cup playoff games vs. Syracuse. Last season,the 6’4”, 198 lb. forward finished his first full season with the Amerks with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 63 games, but struggled in the playoffs after recovering from illness, going pointless in six games.

After being held scoreless in his first four games this season, Wahlberg scored his first of the season in a 4-3 overtime victory over Cleveland on Saturday.

Maxim Strbak – D – 45th overall

The big right-handed defenseman played for Slovakia in four World Juniors, and last season, the 20-year-old had a career-best 19 points (3 goal, 16 assists) in 33 games as a sophomore for Michigan State. This season, Strbak has three assists in six games for the Spartans.

Gavin McCarthy – D – 86th overall

A Western New York native who played three seasons for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, McCarthy played two years for Muskegon before heading to Boston University. The 6’2”, 188 lb. blueliner went to the Frozen Four in his freshman year and as a sophomore, had 16 points (3 goals, 13 assists) in 39 games for the Terriers. This season, the right-handed defenseman has one goal in seven games.

