Helenius Leading Short-Handed Rochester Squad

The Buffalo Sabres injury woes have them without four of what were projected to be in their top nine in Josh Norris, Zach Benson, Jason Zucker, and Jiri Kulich. Add to that team captain Rasmus Dahlin’s temporary leave of absence, and that has the Sabres and the AHL Rochester Americans depleted.

The Amerks top two forwards, Isak Rosen and Noah Ostlund, and leading scorer Zac Jones are all up with the Sabres, leaving 2024 first-rounder Konsta Helenius as the club’s leading scorer with 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 13 games. The 19-year-old had a four-point outing (2 G, 2 A) against Laval on October 24, but with Rosen and Ostlund up in Buffalo, he has three assists in the last three games.

Here is an update on other players selected in 2024:

Adam Kleber – D – 42nd overall

The Minnesota native in his freshman season with Minnesota-Duluth has five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 33 games and was part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning squad at the WJC in Ottawa. Kleber is a lock to be part of the American squad again in Minneaplis, and in 12 games with the Bulldogs, he has already equaled his 2025 goal total.

Brodie Ziemer – RW – 71st overall

A product of the US National Development Program, Ziemer made his mark at the World Juniors in Ottawa, scoring seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) in seven games for the victorious US squad. He will also be going to Minneapolis with Team USA. As a freshman at the University of Minnesota impressed with 12 goals in 38 games, and in 12 games with the Golden Gophers, he has eight points (4 goals, 4 assists).

Luke Osburn – D – 108th overall

The 6’1”, 183 lb. blueliner was named the USHL’s Defenseman of the Year last season, and turned heads at the World Junior Summer Showcase in July to put himself on the radar for Team USA in December. As a freshman with Wisconsin, the 19-year-old has six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in 10 games.

