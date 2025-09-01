Sabres Prospect Profile - Adam Kleber

The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, but the organization’s developmental model has not yielded enough results.

Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. All are 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 40 NHL games.

#12 - Adam Kleber - Defense (Minnesota-Duluth - NCAA)

Kleber was the Sabres second-round pick at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas. The Chaska, MN native played his amateur hockey in Minnesota and two years in the USHL with Lincoln before being selected 42nd overall with a pick obtained from the San Jose Sharks when Buffalo traded down from 11th to 14th overall.

The 19-year-old is big (6’6”, 214 lb.), right-handed, and defensive-minded, something that will be a good fit down the road with a Sabres blueline that is predominantly left-handed and offensive-minded. The young blueliner possesses above-average skating ability and good awareness and habits in his own zone, skills that project him to be an effective penalty killer down the line. In his freshman year at Minnesota-Duluth, Kleber had just five points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 33 games, but was part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning squad at the WJC in Ottawa. He was part of Team USA’s squad at the World Junior Summer Showcase last month and it is expected that he will be part of the club in Minneapolis, MN, this December.

