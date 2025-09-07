Sabres Prospect Profile - Brodie Ziemer

The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, but the organization’s developmental model has not yielded enough results.

Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. All are 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 40 NHL games.

#6 - Brodie Ziemer - Right Wing (Minnesota - NCAA)

Ziemer was the Sabres third-round pick at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas after scoring 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 61 games as part of the US National Development Program’s Under-18 squad, and after posting a dozen points and serving as team captain of Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Under-18s.

The 19-year-old winger was a standout for Team USA at the 2025 World Junior in Ottawa last January in their gold medal-winning effort, and he put up good numbers (12 goals, 11 assists in 38 games) as a freshman at the University of Minnesota. Ziemer is a high-motor player with good two-way skills and possesses leadership abilities, but he will have to get stronger to improve his chances of a successful professional career.

Elite Prospects says Ziemer “plays the short-range, give-and-go passing game, but also finds the cross-slot threats. Inside space, he deceives defenders. Without it, he deftly redirects passes through opponents into space.” The feisty forward is a lock to be part of Team USA at the 2026 World Junior in Minneapolis this December.