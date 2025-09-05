Sabres Prospect Profile - Jake Richard

The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, but the organization’s developmental model has not yielded enough results.

Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. All are 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 40 NHL games.

#8 - Jake Richard - Forward (Connecticut - NCAA)

Richard was the Sabres sixth-round pick at the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal who opened some eyes last year at the club’s development camp. A native of Jacksonville, FL, the 6’1”, 194 lb. winger played his youth hockey in Florida and a year with the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks, where he scored 48 points (18 goals, 30 assists) before being selected 170th overall.

The following season, Richard split time between the Lumberjacks and Tri-City and increased his goal total to 31 and compiled 62 points in 57 games. As a freshman at Connecticut, he finished fourth on the club with 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists). Last season, the 20-year-old finished second in team scoring in his sophomore campaign, averaging over a point per game (15 goals, 28 assists) in 34 games, and at the club’s 2025 development camp once again showed his scoring prowess.

If Richard has another good year with the Huskies, the Sabres should try to coax the young forward out of college with a professional contract offer, before he gets ideas of becoming an unrestricted free agent after his senior season in 2027.

