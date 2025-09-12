Sabres Prospect Profile - Konsta Helenius

The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, but the organization’s developmental model has not yielded enough results.

Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. All are 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 40 NHL games.

#1 - Konsta Helenius - Center (Rochester - AHL)

It is fitting that on the day of the opening game of the Sabres first game at the Prospects Challenge at the Harborcenter on Friday, we complete the list of their prospects with the organization's top youngster in Helenius. The young Finn was the Sabres first-round pick (14th overall) at the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas after an impressive season in the SM-Liiga and internationally for his country at three levels. The young center exceeded at the junior level at the age of 16 and played 33 games against adult competition, and played at the Under-18’s in 2023.

At 17, Helenius had 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 51 games for Jukurit, seven points in five games at the Under-18’s, played seven games at the IIHF World Juniors in Sweden, and saw limited action at the World Championships last May. The Sabres were fortunate to have Helenius fall to them at 14th overall after many draft analysts labeled him nearly pro-ready after playing last season in the Finnish SM-Liiga, and for Finland at the Under-18’s, World Junior Championships, and World Championships.

The 19-year-old center adjusted well in his first season in North America well, with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 65 games with the Rochester Americans, and six points (3 goals, 3 assists) in eight playoff games, earning him a spot on the AHL’s Top Prospects Team. At the 2025 World Junior, he posted six assists in seven games, as Finland won the silver medal, and it is likely that with him still being eligible, Helenius will be his country’s top line center at the upcoming World Junior in Minneapolis.

