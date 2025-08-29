The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, but the organization’s developmental model has not yielded enough results.

Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. All are 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 40 NHL games.

#14 - Prokhor Poltapov - Left Wing (CSKA Moscow - KHL)

The Sabres went heavy on Russians in the 2021 NHL Draft, and the first one selected was winger Prokhor Poltapov with the first pick in the second round. The St. Petersburg native scored 25 goals at the junior level and seven points for Russia at the IIHF World Junior under-18s in 2021.

Similar to third-rounder Stiven Sardarian in the same draft, Poltapov is a product of the CSKA Moscow system but opted to stay in Russia while Sardarian headed to North America to play in the NCAA. In 2022, he split time almost equally between the junior MHL, the second pro-level VHL and the KHL.

In 2023, he played nearly all of his games in the KHL and posted just 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists) in 56 games in a depth role. There was little offensive growth or an increased role in 2024, resulting in 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 56 games, but the 22-year-old had a breakout campaign last season, posting 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 68 games

The Sabres may now have more interest in bringing Poltapov to North America after his offensive performance in 2025, but his signing a two-year contract extension with CSKA may make that prospect more complicated.

