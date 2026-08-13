Sabres Top 40 Prospects - #26

19-year-old Belarusian goalie posted a sub-2.00 GAA in 29 games in the MHL last season.
The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs, and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.
Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. These players are all 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 82 NHL games.
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26. Evgeny Prokhorov - Goalie (Dinamo-Shinnik Jr. - MHL Russia)
The Sabres continued their practice of selecting players with longer development windows, since they do not have to sign them within two years. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, players drafted out of the KHL development system have their rights retained by their NHL club until 27 years old, because there is no transfer agreement between the KHL and NHL.
With the first of two seventh-round picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Sabres selected Belarusian goalie Yevgeni Prokhorov. The 19-year-old played 28 games in the junior-level MHL for Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk in his draft year, posting a 2.19 GAA, and .903 save percentage, and went 3-3, with a 1.95 GAA and .943 save percentage in six playoff games.
Last season, Prokhorov’s numbers improved even more, posting a sub 2.00 GAA (1.96), and better save % (.925) in 29 games, as well as a 1.92 GAA and .938 save % in 10 playoff games.
With Belarus subject to the ban from the IIHF along with Russia due to the war in Ukraine, Prokhorov will not get any international experience like playing in the World Junior, and will likely play in the MHL again next season, but could see some time in the second-level VHL or KHL depending on his performance.