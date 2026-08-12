Sabres Top 40 Prospects - #27

Sardarian has built himself up from 157 lbs at the start of his NCAA career to 180 lbs, which may be part of the reason for why he broke out offensively in his junior season. As a freshman at UNH, he had only seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) in 29 games. His sophomore campaign showed some progress, as he doubled his offensive totals to 14 points and scored seven times in 32 games, but he availed himself of the NCAA’s transfer portal and moved on to Michigan Tech.