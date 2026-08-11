Sabres Top 40 Prospects - #29

Geary is entering his senior season at Michigan State
The Buffalo Sabres have been considered to have one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL, which is in part due to them selecting high in recent drafts because of their not qualifying for the playoffs. The Sabres have displayed an eye for talent, and the organization’s developmental model has begun to yield results, with 2023 first rounder Zach Benson making an impact in the playoffs, and 2024 top pick Konsta Helenius appearing as one of the AHL’s top prospects the last two seasons.
Leading up to the opening of training camp in mid-September, we will look at the club's top 40 prospects. These players are all 25 years old or younger, whose rights are currently held by the Sabres or are on AHL or NHL deals, and have played less than 82 NHL games.
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29. Patrick Geary – Defense (Michigan State – NCAA)
The Sabres selected Geary in the sixth round of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas and is another example of the club relying on familiarity and investing in players from Western New York. The Hamburg, NY native played his amateur hockey for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres and two seasons for Waterloo of the USHL before heading to Michigan State.
The 22-year-old was drafted after not being selected in two drafts and is a teammate of Buffalo’s 2023 second-round pick Maxim Strbak. In his freshman year for the Spartans, Geary played mostly a shutdown defensive role and had 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 32 games. As a sophomore, his offensive numbers declined to just seven points (1 goal, six assists) in 37 games.
Last season, Geary saw a slight uptick in his offensive numbers, and a sizable increase in his penalty minutes, as he had 11 points (2 goals, 9 assists) and nearly matched the total of his first two seasons in the sin bin with 70 penalty minutes.
According to the Elite Prospects Draft Guide, “the defining dimension of Geary’s game remains on the defensive side of the puck…..In the neutral zone, he closes on opponents early, sets up a tight gap, surfs inside-out, takes away the center lane with his stick, and then closes on the puck carrier with force.”