The Sabres 2021 Draft Class Has Not Yielded Much Success

Here is a quick update of the prospects the Sabres who are not currently in the NHL:

Isak Rosen – RW - 14th overall

Unless there is a significant change in philosophy, it does not seem that Rosen will ever get a chance at playing higher in the lineup with the Sabres. Last season, Rosen led the Rochester Americans with 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists) in 61 games, scored five goals in eight playoff games, earned an AHL All-Star appearance, but when called up played mostly in fourth-line minutes. This season, he did not seem to be in any realistic mix to make the NHL club and was sent back for his fourth AHL season.

The 22-year-old has started the season where he left off with the Amerks, scoring a pair of goals in two games against the Toronto Marlies last weekend.

Prokhor Poltapov – LW - 33rd overall

The 22-year-old winger slogged through his first two KHL seasons, playing a depth role with CSKA Moscow, but after scoring just 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists) in 56 regular season games in 2024, Poltapov tripled his career-high with 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 68 games. Poltapov signed a two-year contract extension to remain with CSKA, and has started slow with seven points (1 goal, six assists) in 15 games.

Aleksandr Kisakov – LW - 53rd overall

Kisakov played three years with Rochester on an entry-level contract, and scored 14 goals in 93 games. The 22-year-old winger was not qualified and became an unrestricted free agent in July and signed with Dynamo Moscow. The Sabres no longer have any exclusive rights.

Stiven Sardarian – D - 88th overall

The 22-year-old Russian winger took a different path, playing in the USHL and then to the NCAA with the University of New Hampshire. After scoring only seven points as a freshman, Sardarian has doubled his totals as a sophomore, with 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 32 games, but last season he used the NCAA transfer portal to go to Michigan Tech, where he led the club with 35 points (11 goals, 24 assists) in 35 games. The right winger enters his senior season and can either sign with the Sabres after it is complete or become an unrestricted free agent in August. In two games this season, he has three assists.

