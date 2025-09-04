Kadri Questions York Police Chief Over Comments Not To Fight Home Invaders

Earlier today, York Police Chief Jim MacSween talked to the public to urge them that in cases of home invasions, to comply with home invaders and try not to fight back because they may incur further violent injuries or possibility of death.

That apparently didn't sit well with Calgary centre Nazem Kadri, who couldn't help but respond to 6ixBuzzTV's Instagram post of the comments, posting the following in the comments' section:

The comments from York Police are coming after a surge of violent incidents in York Region which included a home invasion in Vaughan over the weekend that left father of four, Abdul Aleem Farooqi dead.

A second break-in was attempted two hours later less than one kilometers away.