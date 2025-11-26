USA Edges CHL 4–2 in Prospects Challenge Opener at the Saddledome

The 2025 CHL–USA Prospects Challenge opened with energy, intensity, and a building full of scouts—and it didn’t take long for the U.S. National Team Development Program U-18 squad to show why they entered the tournament as a tight, well-oiled unit. Despite a strong push from Team CHL, the Americans skated away with a 4–2 win on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Before puck drop, Bret “The Hitman” Hart joined former Calgary Hitmen captain Brad Moran at centre ice for the ceremonial draw, setting the stage for a night built around rising stars.

The Americans wasted little time announcing their presence. While Team CHL leaned on pace, tenacity, and some early heavy hits to try and close the gap evident from having just a single practice together, the U.S. used their year-long chemistry to strike first.

Harrison Boettiger (Kelowna, WHL) drew the start for Team CHL and was sharp early, but the U.S. capitalized on their first sustained look. Dayne Beuker finished a slick pass from Michael Berchild at the side of the net, with Wyatt Cullen earning the secondary assist for a 1–0 U.S. lead.

Team CHL answered with physicality and pressure. Maddox Dagenais (Québec, QMJHL) and Carson Carels (Prince George, WHL) each delivered momentum-changing hits, helping tilt the ice back in CHL’s favour. Alessandro Di Iorio nearly tied it on a partial break that rang off the crossbar, while Boettiger robbed Berchild on a net drive to keep it a one-goal game.

Despite outshooting the Americans 12–4 and dictating long stretches of play, Team CHL headed to the room down 1–0.

Team CHL kept the throttle down to start the second. Di Iorio skated in for a prime look only to be denied by U.S. netminder Brady Knowling, who was superb throughout the night with a 42-save performance.

Moments later, the Americans doubled their lead. After an offensive-zone faceoff win, Luke Schairer’s point shot created chaos in front, and Sammy Nelson pounced on a loose puck to make it 2–0.

A four-minute CHL power play—courtesy of a high-sticking call on U.S. captain Casey Mutryn—shifted the tone. The Americans bent but didn’t break early, until a clean odd-man rush finally cracked them. CHL captain Caleb Malhotra (Brantford, OHL) slid a crisp feed across to Chase Reid (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL), who hammered home a one-timer to cut the deficit to 2–1.

Through 40 minutes, the CHL held a 28–16 shot advantage but still trailed.

The U.S. opened the final frame with a 4-on-3 advantage, but Boettiger responded with his best sequence of the night, turning aside multiple high-danger looks to keep things tight.

Team CHL had their turn on the power play soon after but couldn’t convert—an opportunity that came back to haunt them. Not long after the minor expired, Malhotra was called for tripping. Sixteen seconds into the ensuing U.S. power play, Cullen walked into the slot and snapped a blocker-side shot past Boettiger to restore the two-goal cushion at 3–1.

However, Team CHL refused to go quietly. With 6:43 remaining, Mathis Preston (Spokane, WHL) found space at the top of the circle and fired a shot that glanced off Knowling’s glove and in, cutting the U.S. lead to 3–2.

Boettiger headed to the bench with 2:20 remaining for the extra attacker, but the Americans executed under pressure. Anthony Glance found the empty net to cement a 4–2 final.

Takeaways:

The U.S. executed their game plan:

Wyatt Cullen and Sammy Nelson each posted a goal and an assist, while Brady Knowling’s 42-save performance anchored the U.S. win. The CHL controlled long stretches of play and held a 42–28 edge in shots but couldn’t solve Knowling often enough.

Chemistry was the difference:

On paper, the CHL carried the edge in size, skill, and pure speed—but the U.S. countered with something you can’t manufacture overnight: familiarity. From the opening shift, their cohesion showed. The Americans played within a clear structure, moved the puck with confidence, and consistently turned small breakdowns into scoring chances. That comfort level with one another became a defining factor in the outcome.

CHL Standout – Chase Reid (Sault Ste. Marie -OHL)

Reid picked up a goal, and was consistently showcasing his high-end skating. His most impressive moment came on a dynamic end-to-end rush, slicing through the U.S. defence to create a breakaway chance. Beyond his offensive flashes, he handled pressure well in his own zone, making several composed defensive reads.

U.S. Standout – Wyatt Cullen (Moorhead, Minn.)

Cullen was a driving force from puck drop, factoring in with a goal and an assist. He lived around the blue paint all night, generating offence with purpose and confidence. His finishing touch and the deliberate intention behind his shot selection stood out, making him one of the most impactful players on the ice.

Final Word:

CHL Head coach Willie Desjardins on the effort:

“For us we just had to be better. We had to out work them and I thought they outworked us tonight. If you don’t have your best structure, you have to rely on your work ethic.”

US forward, Wyatt Cullen, on handling the pressure:

“I try not to focus too much on the scouts, just try to play my game so my skill (can) come out. I thought I played pretty well tonight.”