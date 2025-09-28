Experienced Jets Beat A Young Flames Team In Preseason Action

The Winnipeg Jets beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 in preseason action in Winnipeg on Saturday evening.

The Jets suited a lineup that consisted of five of their six top scorers last season. The lone one not on the ice was of course, Nikolaj Ehlers who signed with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Meanwhile, the Flames fielded a team where only seven players were above the age of 25.

In the first period, for a young squad, Calgary didn't seem rattled by the experience differential. The team chemistry went well and the Flames outshot the Jets in total shots 21-13. Winnipeg had to block nine of Calgary's shots which showed how aggressive the Flames were coming at the Jets' net. Unfortunately, Winnipeg capitalized on the slightest mistakes by Calgary, as only an experienced team would and that's where the three goals came in for the home team. On the other end, goalie Devin Cooley needed to be better. He gave up three goals on an Expected Goals Against of 0.5. They did get some respite with an amazing power play goal from Zayne Parekh, confirming what we knew before that he will revolutionize Calgary's special teams.

In the beginning of the second period, the offense cooled down, putting up two shots on goal in the first 10:03. They were able to to pick up the pace later on, however the Jets scored their fourth and final goal with 8:19 to go.

The Calgary offense would continue putting pressure on Winnipeg and they were finally rewarded for their efforts with a goal off a rebound by Yan Kuznetsov 5:23 into the final period. Unfortunately, that's as close as they would come.

But this young team showed this experienced President's Trophy-winning Jets team what they're about. While the away team were outshot 24-29, Calgary outshot Winnipeg in Scoring Opportunities 24-15, High-Danger Scoring Opportunities 13-5 and Expected Goals 3.27-1.59.

And considering this team is going to be relying on youth for a while, you can take the above stats as a moral victory.

The Flames next take on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Monday.