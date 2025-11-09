GAME DAY Preview: Calgary Flames @ Minnesota Wild (Nov. 9)

The Calgary Flames (4-10-2) travel to the Gopher State to take on the Minnesota Wild (6-7-3) on Sunday night NHL action.

The Wild have been getting their chances at the net: they are fifth in shots on goal, fifth in scoring chances produced and sixth in high-danger scoring chances produced in even-strength situations. However, it almost usually never pays off for them as they are tied for third-worst in goals scored (29).

That may work for a Flames team who are 10th in time on the ice but have allowed the 11th-lowest scoring chances and 10th-lowest high-danger scoring chances. That is thanks primarily to the duo of Rasmus Andersson-Kevin Bahl which is one of the 13 pairings that has played at least 200 minutes of even-strength hockey. While the pair was on the ice, the team gave up five goals (tied with two other duos for second-lowest) while scoring 11 goals (tied with three other duos teams for fifth-highest). Bahl didn't play the last game against Chicago but he is listed as Day-to-Day going into Sunday's tilt.

As we've mentioned before, the Flames offence is ninth in shots on goal, but then it takes a huge dip in scoring chances and high-danger scoring chances produced with 19th and 17th respectively showing that Calgary relies on "winging" it. They are tied for a league-low 27 goals.

Calgary's power play has also been FAR from ideal. They are the second-worst in the league despite their PP time on ice being the second-highest in the league (97:12).

Unfortunately, Minnesota's time on the penalty-kill is second-lowest in the league, but when they do wind up short-handed, their PK percentage is the fifth-worst. So Calgary has to make it count if they get their chance.

The Flames' penalty-kill is not too rosy either, although it has worked in their favour when they are in control of it: they have been on the penalty-kill the sixth-longest in the league (90:23), but they have had ALL three of their regulation wins in games where they were short-handed for two minutes or less (2:00 vs Rangers, 1:37 vs Flyers, 2:00 vs Blue Jackets). So staying out of the box is key.

However, both of the Wilds' PP percentage and time on the ice are top five in the league.

It has been confirmed Devin Cooley will be in net for Flames and will be tasked with taking on the waves of the Wilds' scoring chances. He so far has a save percentage of 0.933 with a GAA of 1.98 and yet to record a win.

For Minnesota, their netminder will be Jesper Wallstedt who has played four games (2-0-2), collecting a save percentage of 0.897 and GAA of 3.79.

Bottom Line

Wallstedt is a relatively untested goalie compared to his partner Filip Gustavsson on Minnesota, so Calgary needs to take full advantage.

Cooley needs to be at his A-game as well because those scoring chances will come in hot.

The Flames may not find themselves on the power play as often as they'd like, but considering how weak the Wild are in that department, MAKE it count.

And don't give up penalties.