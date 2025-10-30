GAME DAY Preview: Calgary Flames @ Ottawa Senators (Oct. 30)

The Calgary Flames (2-8-1) will head to Canada's capital to take on the Senators (5-5-1) in the second of their four road game.

We have mentioned many times before that Calgary is one of the worst penalty-killing teams, giving up the second-most goals (11), while being short-handed the sixth-longest in the league (67:27).

They have their biggest competition now as they face a Sens team that is second in the power play, going 13-for-41 (31.7%).

Fortunately, on the other side, the only other team that has given up more goals (12) than the Flames on the PK is Ottawa. So now is the time for the Calgary power play to come down hard on the Senators' penalty-kill that is the second-worst in the league.

In even-strength situation, while Calgary's time on the ice ranks 16th, their total shots rank sixth. However, their amount of scoring chances drops down to 16th, which means the Flames will have to keep pounding shots on Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark, hoping they get a goal.

While Ottawa's shooting percentage in even-strength hockey is in the middle of the pack at 13th, the team has top-scored in the league in high-danger goals (16) and has a high-danger shooting percentage that is ranked sixth (22.86%), making Flames goalie Devin Cooley night anything but a rosy one.

Going back to Ullmark, the 32-year-old Swede hasn't had a hot start to his season. He currently holds a GAA of 3.44 in nine games started with a save percentage of 0.858.

Bottom Line

You've got two teams that have given up the most goals on the PK. It's simple: the most discipline is most likely the winner.

Calgary will also have to stay aggressive and attack a vulnerable Ullmark. At the same time, you have to wonder what does Cooley bring in just his second only start for the Flames against a high-danger scoring offense of Ottawa's?