GAME DAY Preview: Calgary Flames @ St. Louis Blues (Nov. 11)

The Calgary Flames (4-11-2) will face the St. Louis Blues (5-8-3) the second time this season and first time on the road.

After their last game, the Flames are now not only last place in the league, but last in the power play. St. Louis are 29th in the penalty-kill so perhaps now Calgary can get their first power play goal this season in the month of November. On the other hand, the Blues are fourth in the lowest time on the PK, so if Calgary does find itself in the man-advantage, they have to make it count.

The penalty-kill for the Flames has been a different story though. They have gone 8-for-9 (87.5%) in their last four games which is ranked for ninth in that span. And not be a broken record, but the penalty-kill has worked in their favour when they've been in control of it as they have had ALL three of their regulation wins in games where they have been on the PK for two minutes or less, including two of those last four games.

In even-strength situations, the story for Calgary is always the same: they are good in putting up shots on goal (3rd), but it just falters in scoring chances (18th) and high-danger scoring chances (21st). The St. Louis Blues are ranked ninth in time on the ice in even-strength situations and unlike Calgary, their shots on goals are ranked an abysmal 25th, However, the scoring chances increase to 15 (three spots over Calgary) and high-danger scoring chances are ranked sixth in the league. It does seem that it doesn't pay off much for them as they are tied for eighth-lowest goals scored in the league.

But that puts the onus on Dustin Wolf to face a barrage of Blues scoring chances and put up a win for the Flames.

Both defences are good in allowing few scoring chances with the Flames ranked eighth and Blues ranked 11th. It's a similar story in high-danger scoring chances with Calgary ranked 10th and St. Louis ranked 12th.

Jordan Binnington is confirmed in net for St. Louis. The former Four-Nations-winning goalie so far hasn't had the best of seasons, registering a save percentage of 0.859 while playing 11 games and putting up a GAA of 3.34.

Bottom Line

The Flames are facing a tough defence, but an out-of-form goalie. Coach Ryan Huska need to plan out appropriately and not rely mostly on "puck luck"

When the power play opportunity comes around, capitalizing on it is a MUST.

A good game from Wolf is always helpful.

Don't give up unnecessary penalties.