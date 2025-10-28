GAME DAY Preview: Calgary Flames @ Toronto Maple Leafs (Oct. 28)

After getting their second win of the season, the Calgary Flames (2-6-1) will head to Toronto (2-4-1) to take on the Maple Leafs on a Tuesday NHL clash.

This is another team that is trying to get its act together early in the season and the Flames should pounce on the opportunity for another win.

The Leafs have lost three of their last four, giving up an average of 4.25 goals per game since Oct. 18. That is the third-highest number of goals given up in that duration.

In even-strength hockey, the Leafs have the sixth-lowest save percentage. However, they boast the top shooting-percentage in that situation as well.

Their forward William Nylander has scored the most even-strength points in the league thus far at 12 with John Tavares and Matthew Knies not too far behind with 10 and 9 points respectively.

The Flames, on the other hand, have the second-lowest shooting percentage in even-strength hockey. But Calgary does outrank Toronto, in scoring chances (13th vs 21st).

The Flames' save-percentage is a tad bit better than the Leafs, but after Wolf's comeback game, you have to believe he's ready for an encore.

In special teams, Calgary now has been on the man-advantage the longest (34:52) in the league, while scoring the third-lowest number of goals (2).

Toronto has been on the penalty-kill for the fourth-shortest time in the league (16:28) and has given up the third-fewest goals (3).

The power play definitely not in the Flames favor.

In the last game, Calgary did a great job staying out of the penalty box, giving up only one penalty against New York after giving up eight penalties to Winnipeg the game before.

While the Leafs have the ninth-worst power play in the league, Calgary can't get too comfortable as they have have given the most goals in the penalty-kill (7) while being short-handed the seventh-longest in the league (27:33).

Bottom Line

Building off the confidence of their last game's win and the Leafs' struggles, Calgary need to take advantage of the momentum. The power play is a new-look but you won't be able to score on this opponent. Rely on another stellar game from Wolf and keep pounding at the opposing net.