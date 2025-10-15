GAME DAY Preview: Calgary Flames @ Utah Mammoth (Oct. 15)

After back-to-back 4-2 losses and three defeats in a row, the Calgary Flames (1-3-0) will have no time to go back to the drawing board as they head over immediately to Salt Lake City for the second of their back-to-back tilts against the newly named Utah Mammoth (1-2-0) on Wednesday evening.

Let's set the bar straight:

After I called Calgary "the kings of the comeback" in their win against the Oilers, the Flames have since crapped the bed in the third period in offensive production.

Don't believe me?

Here are Calgary's Expected Goals For (xGF) for all situations in all periods in all of their games thus far (as per Natural Stat Trick):

Flames @ Oilers

1st, 0.66

2nd, 0.63

3rd, 0.7

Flames @ Canucks

1st, 0.68

2nd, 1.44

3rd, 0.47

Flames vs Blues

1st, 0.99

2nd, 2.01

3rd, 0.48

Flames vs Vegas

1st, 0.74

2nd, 1.0

3rd, 0.52

Fortunately, this time they will be going up against their most tame opponent of the season thus far, the Utah Mammoth.

Utah currently has the sixth-lowest xGF and is tied for the second-lowest goals scored in all situations in the league thus far.

The Flames, meanwhile, are tied for the most goals given up so far with 16.

So anyone's game over in that department.

Keep in mind, the Mammoth brought in JJ Peterka during the off-season for peanuts, and he is just getting warmed up with his new partner Logan Cooley. Both scored 68 and 65 points last season respectively. Their third skater on the line Dylan Guenther also scored 60 points last year.

This line has played the most minutes of ice-time and has produced the most goals for the team in 5v5 action.

Let's also not forget Clayton Keller, who scored 90 points last season.

The Mammoth's defence so far has stood strong. But it's not because of the blue line.

They have given up only seven goals, tied for the second-lowest in the league. Even though that is on an Expected Goal Against (xGA) of just 8.6, it is below expected by +1.6.

Except for the pairing of Nate Schmidt and Sean Durzi, every other pairing has produced a Expected Goal Percentage (xG%) of less than 50%, meaning those other pairings produced less expected goals than the opponents produced on them.

To Calgary's relief, Durzi is out for the next four weeks due to an upper-body injury so he won't be suited up in Wednesday's game.

The hero all this time for Utah's defence was goalie Karel Vajmelka who thus far has made 46 saves from 50 shots for a save percentage of 0.920.

For the Flames, it seems Devin Cooley will make his Flames debut in net.

Bottom Line

I really want to say this is an easy W for Calgary but I am fearful of the third period collapse.

If they get that under control then they are cruising to their second win.