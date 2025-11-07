GAME DAY Preview: Calgary Flames vs Chicago Blackhawks (Nov. 7)

After recording their first back-to-back wins of the season, the Calgary Flames (4-9-2) will face the Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-3) for their only home encounter of the year with the six-time Stanley Cup champions.

We can probably pencil in a third consecutive victory because Chicago has been a relatively weak offensive team in the league: their even-strength time on ice is ranked 20th, but their shots on goal is ranked 25th, scoring chances is ranked 26th and their high-danger scoring chances is ranked 29th.

On that note, we have to mention the Flames time on ice in even-strength is a decent 11th and shots on goal is even better at 10th. But the scoring chances and high-danger scoring chances take a massive dip down to 19th and 21st respectively, showing that Calgary doesn't get the good quality of shots and has to rely on "puck luck" more often.

As we mentioned in yesterday's story, the special teams has been a big factor in how the Flames' season has gone so far: while Calgary has been on the penalty-kill the third-longest in the league (85:34), they have had ALL three of their regulation wins in games where they were short-handed for 2 minutes or less (2:00 vs Rangers, 1:37 vs Flyers, 2:00 vs Blue Jackets).

And just like Columbus in the last game, Chicago's time on the power play is a meager one, at 27th. However, their power play percentage is in the middle at 17th. So, it's best not even give the Blackhawks the opportunity.

Calgary's power play on the other hand has been unsuccessful for a long time as is, and now the new developing problem on the unit is giving up short-handed goals. The Flames have given up the most short-handed shots on goal this season and the one goal that came from the Blue Jackets last game was off one.

Chicago PK is ranked 14th in the league, so let's see if there are some surprises in store on Friday night.

The Blackhawks' defence does hold up a bit as they are in the middle of the pack in shots on goal and scoring chances allowed.

On Calgary's blue line, the pairing of Rasmus Andersson-Kevin Bahl has not just been one of best on the team, but one of the best in the league. While on the ice, the duo has given up just five goals and scored 11 amongst only 13 pairings in the league that have played at least 200 minutes of even-strength hockey.

However, due to an undisclosed injury, Bahl is a game-time decision for Friday's game.

Dustin Wolf is confirmed in net for Calgary and will try to continue his good form after posting back-to-back games of only giving up one goal.

For Chicago, it's the expected goalie Spencer Knight who has showed up. His save percentage of 0.919 is the second-highest amongst net-minders this season who have played at least 10 games.

Bottom Line

This is very similar to the Columbus match-up. I'll echo what I said there:

Good performance from Wolf

Don't commit unnecessary penalties and put Chicago on the power play