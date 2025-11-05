GAME DAY Preview: Calgary Flames vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Nov. 5)

The Calgary Flames (3-9-2) return home after a four-game road trip where they went 1-2-1 to face the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-5-0)

The Blue Jackets, while ranked 29th in even-strength time on ice, are fourth in shots on goal and sixth in goals scored, proving to be a mighty offence.

Their top playing line of Dmitri Voronkov-Sean Monahan-Kirill Marchenko is tied for fourth in the league in scoring the most goals (9) for lines that have played more than 100 minutes of 5v5 hockey. This line is also tied for giving up the least goals (1) for lines in that category.

When it comes to the power play, they are ranked 23rd and they don't often get to go on the man-advantage as their time on the ice in power play situations (50:38) is the second-lowest in the league. On the other hand, Calgary has been on penalty-kill the fourth-longest (83:34) and as we mentioned in our Three Takeaways for the Flames-Flyers game, Calgary has had BOTH its regulation wins in games where it had been short-handed the least without giving up a goal (2:00 vs Rangers, 1:37 vs Flyers). The only other game where the Flames were short-handed for a lower time was against Vegas on Oct. 18 (1:45), but they gave up three power play goals in that nightmare of a game.

On the Flames blue line, the duo of Rasmus Andersson-Kevin Bahl is tied with five other pairs for third in giving up the lowest goals (5) for pairs that have played 125 minutes or more of even-strength hockey

On the Blue Jackets' defence, Columbus has given up the sixth-most shots on goal and the 10th-most high-danger scoring chances.

Their main duo is Zack Werenski-Denton Mateychuk who are tied with four other pairs in conceding the second-lowest goals (4) for pairs that have played at least 125 minutes of even-strength hockey.

The main strength with Columbus lies within net: they are number one in save percentage in even-strength situations. Both of their goalies have a save percentage of above 0.900 after starting in six games each and it's been confirmed that in Wednesday's contest, Jet Greaves will be goaltender for Columbus. He currently carries the lower GAA of the two at 2.68 with a 3-3-0 record.

Dustin Wolf is confirmed in net for Calgary and will be hoping for an encore of the game against the Flyers.

As for the Flames power play, this game might give them the opportunity to try something new as Columbus' penalty-kill is the second-worst in the league.

Bottom Line

This is a tough match-up, but the Flames can come away with a win if they can get a good performance from Wolf and don't commit foolish penalties on the ice. There's also the part about getting past the the top save percentage team in even-strength hockey, but if they do that, they're golden.