GAME DAY Preview: Calgary Flames vs New York Rangers (Oct. 26)

The Calgary Flames (1-7-1) will take on the New York Rangers (3-4 in a Sunday night inter-conference NHL tilt.

The Rangers may have lost four of their last five, they still are one of only three teams that haven't recorded a regulation loss on the road.

On the flip side, the Flames haven't won a game at home this season.

So unless New York wins in OT, something has to give.

The Rangers are not a very offensively threatening team though. In even-strength time on the ice that ranked the ninth-longest, the team has scored the the third-lowest goals in the league.

However, they do have the sixth-highest number of high-danger scoring chances, making goalie Dustin Wolf's night anything but a walk in the park. Wolf, for his part, has given up at least four goals in four of the eight starts he has had this season.

In their last game, the Flames were on the penalty-kill for a season-high eight times, giving up two short-handed goals in what was a one-goal game before the empty-netter.

As of now, the Flames have been on the PK the third-longest in the league (59:20) while giving up the second-most goals (10).

That's not a good thing for a New York team that is third in the power play on the road.

On the other side, while the Flames may have gotten a power play goal in the previous game, they hold a very sobering stat in that category as well: they have the third-longest time on the man-advantage (61:28) while scoring the fourth-lowest goals (5) in that situation.

New York's goalie is no slouch as well. If Russia had been competing in the 2026 Olympics, Igor Shesterkin would no doubt be a heavy favorite to be a starter. He currently boasts a GAA of 1.86 and a save percentage of 0.930 in seven games.

On defence, the Rangers' duos of William Borgen-Matthew Robertson and Urho Vaakanainen-Braden Schneider are ranked sixth and seventh respectively for pairings that have played at least 80 minutes of even-strength hockey and have given up the least Expected Goals Against (xGA).

In that same category, The Flames' pairing of Rasmus Andersson-Kevin Bahl are ranked 25th.

Bottom Line

Wolf will need to have his best game of the season in this one. The new-look power plays and the scoring chances need to convert into goals. It will be an ugly win... if it is a win.