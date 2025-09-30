Gridin, Wolf Take Down The Kraken In Seattle

In a thrilling preseason game, the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 after a shootout at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Monday night.

Two heroes emerged: Matvei Gridin, who already has been impressive during these exhibition games, not only scored the game-tying goal for the Flames, but also the shootout winner. Dustin Wolf suited up for his first full game back and picked up from where he left off last season.

For a vast majority of the game, it was clear momentum was on Seattle's side and they were going to wind up winning the contest.

Seattle physically dominated Calgary in all three periods. The home team laid more hits on Calgary in each regulation period than the Flames:

PERIOD 1 Flames Hits = 6 Kraken Hits= 15

PERIOD 2 Flames Hits = 7 Kraken Hits= 12

PERIOD 3 Flames Hits = 7 Kraken Hits= 13

Because of how physically Seattle played, Calgary had trouble setting up in the offensive zone. As a result, the Kraken outshot the Flames 36-21 in the game.

The Gridin goal in the second period came about when the Flames caught the Kraken blueline napping and took advantage of a golden opportunity.

So there is nothing to suggest Calgary lacks the chemistry or skill. They were just outmuscled. Even in their two power plays the Flames could produce only one shot on goal. Though, they were impressive in the penalty-kill, going 2-for-2.

Going into the season, they need to have the young players but also the experienced ones like Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau, Mikael Backlund that can bring that old man strength.

In the end, what was shocking was when Wolf didn't receive one of the three stars of the game. The California kid made 35 saves out of 36 shots for a save percentage of 0.972 and basically won the game for the Flames.

Calgary's next preseason game will be against the Vancouver Canucks at home on Wednesday.