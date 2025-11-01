Three Takeaways: First Period Disaster Puts Away Flames In Nashville

The Nashville Predators beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 in Saturday afternoon NHL action.

Here are the takeaways:

Calgary's Nightmare First Period

The Preds' put up three goals in the first period. That tied the most goals Nashville put up in a period this season when they also put up three goals in the third period of their Nov. 13 game against Ottawa.

That may seem like another record set at the office, but it sounds somber when you realize this is the same Nashville team that coming into Saturday's game was ranked third-worst in Goals For Per Game (GF/Gm) in the league.

Calgary did outshoot Nashville 42-32 in the second and third periods combined and eventually came two goals short, but giving up three goals on 11 shots on goal proved too costly for the Flames in the first period.

Eventually, the empty-netter in the end tied Nashville's season-high for most goals scored in a game with four.

Special Teams

We mentioned in the preview that Calgary did not need to give up penalties, and well, Nashville's game-winner before the empty-netter happened to come off a power play.

In the larger picture, out of the 14 games they have played thus far, this is the game where Calgary has been on the penalty kill the third-longest (7:14) while giving up at least one power play goal.

What's more, the Preds put up their third lowest high-danger scoring chances of the season with 10. But three of those (just over a third) came off their power plays, which only took up 7:14 minutes of the game-time.

Calgary's awful power play woes continue, going 0-for-2.

Goalies

Dustin Wolf seemed to be back to tip-top shape, but it seemed like another off day. He gave up three goals off 11 shots for a save percentage of 0.727 before being pulled for Devin Cooley, who was a perfect 12 saves off 12 shots.

Bottom Line

There is little time to look back as the team flies off to Philly to take on the Flyers tomorrow.

The special teams is an issue. The offense is an issue. We thought the goalie situation had been resolved but that's still an issue. So much to fix, so little time...