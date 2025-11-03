Three Takeaways: Flames Have Field Day At Expense Of Flyers

The Calgary Flames beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 for just their second regulation win on Sunday night NHL action.

Here are the takeaways:

Eventful Game For Flames

We told you in the preview that the Flyers were one of the worst offences in the league.

Just how bad?

The Flames had quiet a day in setting records for the season:

Gave up the least shots on goal in a regulation period of an individual game (3)

- beating out previous low (4) set in first period against Blues on Oct. 11 and third period against the Mammoth on Oct. 14

Gave up the least shots on goal in an individual game (18)

- beating out previous low (24) set the game before against the Predators

Spent the lowest-time on the penalty-kill in an individual game without giving up a goal (1:37)

- beating out previous low (2:00) set against the Rangers on Oct. 26

Gave up the least shots on goal in the penalty kill in an individual game (0)

- beating out the previous low (2) set in the same game against the Rangers as well as the Oct. 22 contest with the Habs

A loss was definitely not on the table for this one we can tell you that much...

Special Teams

Notice how the two games where the Flames have been short-handed the lowest, this one and the one against the Rangers, both ended up in victories.

Goes to show, good things happen when you stay out of the box.

Would love to see more of that. And also some spark on the power play wouldn't hurt.

Dustin Wolf

The California Kid almost came away with a shutout but it's all good. A win is a win. Wolf registered a save percentage of 0.944 and was vital for the win.

Bottom Line

This was not a great game, but a FANTASTIC game. Just about everything went right. But we need this kind of stuff against more competitive teams.

Perhaps, maybe this win can light a fire in the Flames?