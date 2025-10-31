Three Takeaways: Flames Lose In Nation's Capital After Late Sanderson Equalizer

The Ottawa Senators beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 after a shootout in Thursday night NHL action.

Here are the takeaways:

Very weak Flames offense

Despite this being only the second Flames game this season to go the full distance of 65 minutes, Calgary put on their second-lowest total shots (56) in any game thus far. Not only that, but they also allowed the fourth-most shots (64) in any game this season, which can be expected considering it did go into OT.

What was not expected was getting outshot 11-2 in overtime that severely hindered their chances for putting up a game-winner in extra period.

Ottawa's even-strength dominance

We talked in the preview how Ottawa dominates in even-strength hockey and boy, was that the story of the game Thursday. Of the 15 high-danger scoring chances they had, 12 came from even-strength hockey. Their power play wasn't as strong as expected.

Ottawa was so good that they put up the third-highest high-danger scoring chances in any Flames game this season.

Since we're talking about the "most chances/shots", Ottawa equaled Toronto from the Leafs' last game with Calgary in putting up the most shots on goal with 37 in any Flames game.

Yeah. That good...

Devin Cooley

Making 32 saves off 35 shots is great in a second start. With a save percentage of 0.914, Cooley did his job. A win in the shootout would've capped off a great night.

Bottom Line

The special teams came into play as we had predicted, at least initially. Going 4-for-4 on the PK is just what the doctor ordered, but the shorthanded goal should not be considered a surprise or a one-off, seeing that coming into tonight, the Flames had given off the most short-handed shots on goal (17).