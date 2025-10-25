Three Takeaways: Flames Lose In Winnipeg Yet Again After Opening Scoring

The Calgary Flames lose another heartbreaker to the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 to record their eighth consecutive defeat of the season in Friday night NHL action.

Here are the takeaways:

Second Period Collapse

After out-chancing the Jets 13-11 in the first period, Winnipeg turned the tables on Calgary 12-8 in the second period. Almost half of those scoring chances, five, came on the power play including three of the five high-danger chances of the period.

Winnipeg put on four goals including two on the man-advantage.

The Flames did out-chance Winnipeg 20-11 in the third but came up one goal short eventually.

Special Teams

I said in the preview for this that the Flames needed to change something on their power play to get something going. They put Zayne Parekh in place of MacKenzie Weegar as the quarterback in the first unit and it worked wonders. The 19-year-old registered his first of many PP assists like he had the second-most PP assists in the 2024-25 OHL season for the Saginaw Spirit.

Thanks to the adjustment, the Flames registered their second-most scoring chances on the 5v4 power play with 10.

On the flip side however, the Flames were short-handed for 11:17 minutes, the most in any game this season and a situation where Calgary gave up two goals in a game where they were down by one until the empty-netter.

Not Dustin Wolf's Best Game

This is the fourth game in just his eighth game of the season that Wolf has given up four goals or more. He registered a save percentage of 0.871. Got to be better.

Bottom Line

I liked that Nazem Kadri put up a season-high six scoring chances. Bottom-six player Ryan Lomberg played physical and put up a team-high three hits.

Still, need to convert the efforts into wins.