Three Takeaways: Flames Lose To Leafs In Domi, Knies Multi-Goal Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 in Tuesday NHL action.

Here are the takeaways:

Matt Coronato's Disappearance

Ever since recording two goals against the St. Louis Blues in the second game of the season, the New York-native didn't register a single point in the next six games. He was a healthy scratch in the previous game's win against the New York Rangers, but was brought back in Toronto as a fourth-line forward.

However, he didn't put a single shot on goal. His individual Expected Goal For (xGF) was an on-the-dot zero.

Special Teams

We already mentioned in the preview that we didn't expect much from the power play due to Toronto being relatively strong on the PK albeit it was a new-look power play. But we had also mentioned Calgary had given up the most goals in the penalty-kill (7) while being short-handed the seventh-longest in the league (27:33).

So going 0-for-3 on the power play, while frustrating, we can live with. Its the four penalties given up that's the problem while conceding a goal off one of them. Of the Leafs' 12 high-danger scoring chances, half (6) of them came from their power plays alone, even though their man-advantage time took only 6:09 minutes of the game-time.

Dustin Wolf

The Flames, as a whole, with 37 shots on goals conceded gave up the most shots on their net in any individual game this season. So even with four goals relinquished, that's still a save percentage of barely 90%. You can't criticize Wolf for his performance. He needed support on the other end of the ice.

Bottom Line

Dustin Wolf has clearly found his mojo. The offense need to pick theirs up fast, and the fact that the power play is getting predictable is a terrifying thing if you're a Calgary fan. Just as in the game against the Rangers, the Flames will have to rely on staying out of the box.