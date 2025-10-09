Three Takeaways: Flames Open Season With A Win For The Ages Against Oilers

In an amazing come from behind win, the Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 after an eight-round shootout at Rogers Place.

In a game where it looked Edmonton had Calgary cornered, the Flames overcame not one, not two, but three goals to win.

Let visit the takeaways:

Kings of Comeback

The Flames' Matvei Gridin got off to a fiery start, getting two shots in a span of 33 seconds as soon as his shift started. By the time Edmonton's first power play hit at the 8:51 mark, the Flames had outshot the Oilers 3-1.

However after that, until the 8:32 mark of the second period, the home team reversed the shot barrage and outshot the Flames 17-5, including putting up three goals, two being power play goals and another from former Flame Andrew Mangiapane to put Edmonton up 3-0.

The problems were clear: Calgary couldn't get out of their own defensive zone. Even when they tried to get into the offensive zone, they had to resort to uncontrolled entry and dump the puck in but the puck would eventually find itself at the end of the stick of an Edmonton player.

In a stunning two-way turnaround, not only did Calgary restrict the Oilers to two shots for the rest of the second period, but they put up three of their own that resulted in two goals, including one for debutant Gridin and a power play goal for Connor Zary.

The Flames also improved in the faceoff battle by going 10-of-17 (58.8%) through the second period after going 3-of-16 (18.8%) by the first break.

A gift by a Stuart Skinner mistake led to Blake Coleman tying the game, but Calgary's comeback was no fluke. The Flames put their highest Expected Goals For (xGF) in the third of the four periods, displaying their offensive outburst, setting the stage for overtime.

Kings of High-Pressure PK

The Flames gave up two goals the earlier two penalty-kill situations, but it's the later two PKs that I want to focus on. An Adam Klapka penalty at the 8:52 mark of the third period was devastating not because of the penalty itself, but because momentum was on the Flames' side and the penalty just killed it. Edmonton was looking to capitalize on that. Fortunately, two blocked shots and three saves by Dustin Wolf proved to be game-saving and vital in preventing the shifting of momentum.

A similar situation with a questionable penalty on MacKenzie Weegar proved to also be important. A blocked shot and three saves from Wolf in OT in the resultant penalty-kill ensured that the game was pushed all the way to the shootout.

Dustin Wolf

After getting off to a start he himself would criticize, Wolf himself made a great comeback. He made 32 saves off 35 shots and registered a save percentage of 0.914. In the eight rounds of shootout, he only gave up one goal. I'd say that's a great start to a season, won't you?

Calgary will now take on the Canucks in Vancouver on Thursday night.

Click here to look at the preview of that game.