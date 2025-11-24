Three Takeaways: Flames Power To Three Straight Wins At Vancouver's Expense

The Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 and registered their first three-game win streak this season.

Here are the takeaways:

Dominant even-strength performance

Want to know how big this game was for Calgary?

The time on ice in even-strength situation (45:25) was the sixth-lowest, yet the Flames put up the seventh-most high-danger scoring chances (10) in this game out of all their 23 contests this season.

Getting rewarded with four goals was only fitting.

Special Teams

With that decrease in even-strength time comes an increase in the time in power play and penalty-kill situations.

Unfortunately, this is the most the Flames have spent in time on the ice in the power play (8:00) and come away with single digit total shots on the man-advantage (8).

They were 13-for-13 on the penalty-kill but unfortunately that streak ended on Sunday evening thanks to Quinn Hughes. They did end up going 3-for-4.

And, hey? At least they got a short-handed goal...

Dustin Wolf

He needed his redemption game and he got it. With 28 saves off 30 shots, he registered a save percentage of 0.933. An excellent night.

Bottom Line

A three-game win streak is outstanding and Calgary has been on a roll.

They need to continue this as they head on a tough four-game road schedule.